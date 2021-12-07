Pelicans News Around the Web (12-7-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans assign Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III, transfer Jose Alvarado to Birmingham Squadron

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned center Jaxson Hayes and forward Trey Murphy III to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Additionally, the Pelicans have transferred two-way player Jose Alvarado to Birmingham.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Monday that they are assigning rookie forward Trey Murphy and third-year center Jaxson Hayes to the Birmingham Squadron.

