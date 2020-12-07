Pelicans News Around the Web (12-7-2020)

JJ Redick, Josh Hart preparing for Stan Van Gundy's first Pelicans training camp

The New Orleans Pelicans will have a different look this season, including a change at head coach (Stan Van Gundy), a couple of major alterations to the rotation (Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams), as well as a new uniform (modeled after the city of New Orleans flag).

New Orleans established a franchise record in 2019-20 by being selected to appear 30 times on national TV. Based on the NBA’s first-half schedule released Friday, the Pelicans are on pace to surpass that number in 2020-21 – and by a significant margin.

There may be no better illustration of the unique nature of this upcoming NBA season than the way New Orleans begins its 72-game schedule: Traveling to Central Florida to play an opponent normally based in Canada, inside an arena that has primarily hosted professional hockey.

The New Orleans Pelicans will open the regular season on the road against the Toronto Raptors for the second straight year.

The 2020-'21 New Orleans Pelicans season has been unwrapped, and it'll include a busy holiday season of basketball in New Orleans.

The NBA officially released the first half of the 2020-21 regular season schedule on Friday, with the rest of the schedule set to come out at a later date.

Pelicans sign Rawle Alkins

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Rawle Alkins. Per team policy, terms of the deal was not disclosed.

Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker appreciative of guidance from Pelicans veterans at their positions

New Orleans young players Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are hoping to make a bigger impact in their second NBA seasons. Fortunately for the 20-year-old center and 22-year-old guard, they each have a Pelicans veteran at their position to lean on for guidance.

Defense priority No. 1 on Day 1 of Pelicans training camp

Despite an array of injuries and resulting lineup changes in 2019-20, New Orleans was one of the NBA’s best three-point shooting teams and often performed at an elite level offensively.

Stan Van has a plan: How the Pelicans' new coach will try to lead a defensive turnaround

JJ Redick has been one of the NBA’s most dependable role players for more than a decade.

Zion Williamson: 'When I’m healthy and competing, I’m just a different type of player'

Zion Williamson’s rookie season was played in fits and starts.

Zion Williamson will head into his second NBA season with "no restrictions," the New Orleans Pelicans star said Sunday.

After Zion Williamson tore his right meniscus and underwent surgery last season, the New Orleans Pelicans put him in bubble wrap.