Pelicans News Around the Web (12-6-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Rockets 118, Pelicans 108

Willy Hernangomez set a single-quarter franchise record for offensive rebounds in Sunday’s first period with seven, a notable individual feat but also a bad omen for New Orleans – there were a boatload of missed shots for the Pelicans to grab.

Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Rockets (12/5/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Toyota Center between New Orleans and Houston (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):

Brandon Ingram's 40-point night spoiled as Pelicans lose to Rockets

As the third quarter neared an end, Brandon Ingram drove to the basket and absorbed contact. He earned a trip to the free-throw line, where he scored his 32nd and 33rd points of the game.

Gordon, Wood guide Rockets past Pelicans for 6th win in row

HOUSTON, Texas -- — Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both scored 23 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-108 on Sunday night for their sixth straight win.

NBA Power Rankings, Week 8: Did the Suns knock off Steph Curry and the Warriors?

The two best teams in the NBA met twice last week, splitting the series. Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns shut down Stephen Curry on Tuesday in Phoenix, but the Golden State Warriors bounced back on their home floor on Friday.

NBA Power Rankings: Bulls keep rising, and the good, bad and ugly of some new faces in new places

New faces! New places!

Off the Court 2021-22: Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas

When he was asked to list one thing fans might be surprised to know about him, New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas noted that he’s a lowkey, laidback kind of guy away from basketball. On the floor, Valanciunas has surprised many by leading the NBA in three-point percentage for a chunk of the early part of 2021-22. The native of Lithuania discussed his background and his thoughts on his country’s Sabonis family with Pelicans.com: