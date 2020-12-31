Pelicans News Around the Web (12-31-2020)
Pelicans searching for answers to fix 'discombobulated' offense
Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 111-86 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.See More»
No microwaving chemistry: Steven Adams, Pelicans trying to correct low-scoring offense
The New Orleans Pelicans’ offense has yet to click four games in.See More»
Walker: A look back at the unforgettable New Orleans sports moments in a year we'd like to forget
It was a year you probably don't even want to see get reviewed.See More»
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Nicolo Melli
The year 2020 will be remembered for a lot of things – many of them negative – but for New Orleans forward Nicolo Melli, it marked his first full year playing in the NBA and living in the United States. The native of Italy and his wife reside in downtown New Orleans and have thoroughly enjoyed their year-plus living in the Crescent City.See More»
NEXT UP: