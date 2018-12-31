Pelicans News Around the Web (12-31-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: How to watch, stream and lineups
Before 2018 ends, the New Orleans Pelicans will squeeze one more game into the calendar year as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Elfrid Payton upgraded to ‘probable’ for Monday’s Pelicans’ game
The New Orleans Pelicans are on the verge of getting their starting point guard back.
Opportunity to reverse course: Pelicans expect guard Payton to return to rotation
It's not too late. But, it certainly isn't too early to worry, either.
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Probable for Monday
Payton has missed the last 22 games with a broken finger, however he looks set to make his return Monday. It's unclear if he will face any restrictions when he does return, and whether he will return to the starting five or come off the bench. More information on his status should come out prior to Monday's game.