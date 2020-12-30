Pelicans News Around the Web (12-30-2020)

Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 111, Pelicans 86

The first week of the 2020-21 NBA regular season has featured some head-scratching final scores, including a handful of stunningly lopsided outcomes that mostly defy explanation. New Orleans was on the wrong end of one of those Tuesday.

Pelicans ice-cold from 3 in blowout loss against Suns

The Pelicans had one last chance to score toward the end of a pitiful first-half performance. They pitched the ball ahead to Lonzo Ball, who was stationed outside the 3-point line. Ball’s heave at the buzzer was blocked. It wouldn’t have counted anyway, as Ball released it a tick late.

Crowder scores season-high 21, Suns blow out Pelicans 111-86

PHOENIX -- — Chris Paul played OK. Devin Booker had one of his least productive games in recent memory. The Suns' best two players didn't really do much in an intriguing matchup between two of the league's rising teams.

Brandon Ingram is still the Pelicans’ best player — and he’s only getting better

It only took three games, but it looks like one of my predictions is already going up in flames.