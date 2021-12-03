Pelicans News Around the Web (12-3-2021)

Josh Hart questionable for Friday game at Dallas

New Orleans had won three of four games, including a 2-1 road trip, prior to Josh Hart being sidelined for Wednesday’s home game vs. Dallas. The Pelicans would be pleased to have Hart back in the mix in Friday’s rematch against the Mavericks, but Hart is listed as questionable due to left knee soreness.

Pelicans signing forward Gary Clark to non-guaranteed deal

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing Gary Clark to a non-guaranteed deal, a source said.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Zion Williamson foot soreness keeps him out of Thursday practice

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans hoped that Thursday would mark the All-Star forward’s return to full participation in practice, but the 21-year-old experienced some soreness in his right foot during his recent ramp-up process. As a result, Williamson did not practice. New Orleans will monitor the soreness in the coming days, as the team travels to Texas for a two-game road trip against Dallas and Houston.

Scott Kushner: No reason to invest in Zion Williamson's health updates any longer

It’s time to change the default setting on Zion Williamson.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Tomas Satoransky

Tomas Satoransky comes from a family of athletes who excel in a traditionally indoor sport, but their venue of choice was a volleyball court, not a basketball hardwood. The 30-year-old discussed that background and one of his favorite New Orleans teammates in this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A article, presented by Ibotta