Pelicans News Around the Web (12-29-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104

Talk about “next man up.”

Pelicans sign Feron Hunt

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Feron Hunt to a 10-day contract via the COVID hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Pelicans voided the contract of Anthony Tolliver.

Temple, Jones rally Pelicans past Cavaliers after Rubio hurt

NEW ORLEANS -- — Garrett Temple nailed four of his five fourth-quarter 3-pointers in a decisive flurry and rookie Herb Jones scored a career-high 26 points to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a near-record 108-104 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Herb Jones will be in the NBA 'for a very, very long time,' Pelicans' Garrett Temple says

Prior to the New Orleans Pelicans’ voluntary workouts in the fall, Garrett Temple got tipped off that one of his teammates would have a bigger impact than many expected.

Herb Jones scores 26 points as Pelicans come back from 23 down to beat Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley arrived in New Orleans around noon Tuesday.

Herb Jones, Pelicans showcase new level of resilience in wild comeback victory over Cavaliers

To list all the Pelicans’ inactive players on Tuesday, it probably would’ve required one of those scrolls that drops to the floor.