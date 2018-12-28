Pelicans News Around the Web (12-28-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans host the Dallas Mavericks: How to watch, stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks will meet again on Friday night, just two nights after a 122-119 Mavericks win in Dallas on Wednesday.

Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton returns to practice

The first-year Pelican and former Ehret and Louisiana-Lafayette star has been out since Nov. 16 with a broken left hand and is eager to return to the lineup.

Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Puts in limited practice

Payton (finger) participated in parts of Thursday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

