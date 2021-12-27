Pelicans News Around the Web (12-27-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Thunder 117, Pelicans 112

Eleven days ago, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made an improbable, off-balance 37-foot shot for Oklahoma City that appeared to send a game vs. New Orleans to overtime, but Devonte’ Graham’s historic 61-footer topped that moments later. On Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder made sure the Pelicans wouldn’t be close enough in crunch time to pull off any miraculous shot-making.

Pelicans sign Anthony Tolliver and Justin James to 10-day contracts

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed forwards Anthony Tolliver and Justin James to 10-day contracts via the COVID hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Brandon Ingram leaves in first quarter as Pelicans' winning streak snapped by Thunder

On Dec. 15, the New Orleans Pelicans banked a miracle win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Pelicans play-by-play voice Joel Meyers to miss Sunday's game after positive test

The NBA’s health and safety protocols have kept several New Orleans Pelicans players out of the lineup recently.

Brandon Ingram’s Achilles injury and a snapped 4-game winning streak; what’s next for the Pelicans?

It took less than five minutes of Sunday’s game to realize this wasn’t going to be the Pelicans’ night.

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors still on top, plus a look at each team’s ‘booster’ player in support of its key three

Trios! Everybody wants them when it comes to their NBA teams. Have a big three, and your team feels set for title contention.

Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112, end Pelicans' 4-game run

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and rookie Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 24 as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112 Sunday night, snapping the Pelicans’ four-game win streak.

NBA Power Rankings, Week 11: New Year's resolutions for all 30 teams

Health and safety protocols continue to be a concern around the league. Several stars sat out their teams' Christmas Day matchups, including Trae Young, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant, though James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action for Saturday's slate of games.