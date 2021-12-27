Pelicans News Around the Web (12-27-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Thunder 117, Pelicans 112
Eleven days ago, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made an improbable, off-balance 37-foot shot for Oklahoma City that appeared to send a game vs. New Orleans to overtime, but Devonte’ Graham’s historic 61-footer topped that moments later. On Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder made sure the Pelicans wouldn’t be close enough in crunch time to pull off any miraculous shot-making.See More»
Pelicans sign Anthony Tolliver and Justin James to 10-day contracts
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed forwards Anthony Tolliver and Justin James to 10-day contracts via the COVID hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.See More»
Brandon Ingram leaves in first quarter as Pelicans' winning streak snapped by Thunder
On Dec. 15, the New Orleans Pelicans banked a miracle win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.See More»
Pelicans play-by-play voice Joel Meyers to miss Sunday's game after positive test
The NBA’s health and safety protocols have kept several New Orleans Pelicans players out of the lineup recently.See More»
Brandon Ingram’s Achilles injury and a snapped 4-game winning streak; what’s next for the Pelicans?
It took less than five minutes of Sunday’s game to realize this wasn’t going to be the Pelicans’ night.See More»
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors still on top, plus a look at each team’s ‘booster’ player in support of its key three
Trios! Everybody wants them when it comes to their NBA teams. Have a big three, and your team feels set for title contention.See More»
Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112, end Pelicans' 4-game run
OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and rookie Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 24 as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112 Sunday night, snapping the Pelicans’ four-game win streak.See More»
NBA Power Rankings, Week 11: New Year's resolutions for all 30 teams
Health and safety protocols continue to be a concern around the league. Several stars sat out their teams' Christmas Day matchups, including Trae Young, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant, though James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action for Saturday's slate of games.See More»