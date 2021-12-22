Pelicans News Around the Web (12-22-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 97

Star in your role. That’s been a reoccurring message from Willie Green since training camp, one that Nickeil Alexander-Walker personified Tuesday in one of New Orleans’ more important wins this season. Alexander-Walker, who was moved to a reserve role in November after starting early in 2021-22, delivered his most impactful performance of the campaign, changing the momentum in the Pelicans’ favor with a fourth-quarter scoring barrage.

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation partners with 'Toys for Tots', gifting 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South region

The Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation announced Tuesday, Dec. 21 it has partnered with Toys for Tots which will provide 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South in communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as children in the greater Birmingham, Alabama area.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker catches fire in fourth quarter as Pelicans win third straight

The omicron variant has turned the NBA season into a war of attrition. Around the league, teams have had to throw patchwork lineups onto the floor to get through games.

Ingram, Alexander-Walker shoot Pelicans past Blazers 111-97

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram had 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-97 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Willie Green’s ‘faith’ has helped the Pelicans rebound from a 3-16 start: ‘He didn’t change’

It hasn’t been that long since the Pelicans felt as if they were at rock bottom a month into the season.

Revisiting our NBA coaching vacancy Power Rankings: Which teams (if any) nailed their offseason hires?

Back in June, there were seven head coaching jobs open in the NBA. Maybe you remember me ranking those openings and how enticing they might be to a prospective coaching hire? If you don’t, here it is.

Pelicans sign Jared Harper to two-way contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jared Harper from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Pelicans waived two-way player Daulton Hommes.

Pelicans signing Squadron's Jared Harper to two-way contract, waiving Daulton Hommes

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing Birmingham Squadron standout Jared Harper to a two-way contract. To make room for him, the team is waiving forward Daulton Hommes, a source told The Times-Picayune.