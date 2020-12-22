Pelicans News Around the Web (12-22-2020)

SiriusXM NBA radio special: New Orleans Pelicans 2020-21 season preview

New Orleans TV announcers Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels preview the upcoming Pelicans season

Jared Greenberg on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 21, 2020

NBA on TNT & NBATV reporter Jared Greenberg joins the show to preview the Pelicans 2020-2021 season and talk about expectations for the upcoming season.

Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart are headed into contract years: Pelicans, guards unable to work out extensions

Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart will both be entering crucial contract years.

Ahead of the season, a number of young stars from the 2017 draft class have signed their rookie extensions: Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and De'Aaron Fox all cashed out with max extensions, while others, such as Kyle Kuzma and Luke Kennard, have signed lesser, but still substantial deals.

