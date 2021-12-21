Pelicans News Around the Web (12-21-2021)

Five Pelicans players out for Tuesday’s Portland game

New Orleans players and coaches were disappointed to travel all the way to Pennsylvania this weekend only to have their game in Philadelphia postponed. However, there was at least one Pelican who benefited from the interconference matchup being moved to a later date. Reserve point guard Tomas Satoransky was listed as out for Sunday’s game due to personal reasons, but Satoransky was back practicing with the team Monday afternoon and is no longer listed on the club’s injury report.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans starters yield excellent results

It probably says a lot about NBA teams’ mostly unsuccessful search for continuity in 2021-22 that New Orleans’ current first unit has only started nine games together this season, yet still has logged the 14th-most minutes (182) of any five-man lineup. Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green has leaned on the combination of Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas since it debuted Nov. 24, spearheading Green’s club to a first-quarter lead and eventual 127-102 rout over Washington.

Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (10-21)

Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) at New Orleans Pelicans (10-21)

Off the Court 2021-22: Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky

A native of the Czech Republic, Tomas Satoransky is one of five international players on the New Orleans roster, joining Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania), Willy Hernangomez (Spain), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada) and Didi Louzada (Brazil). Although this is only Satoransky’s sixth season in the NBA, he’s tied for being the third-most experienced member of the Pelicans. The 30-year-old discussed his background and interests away from basketball with Pelicans.com: