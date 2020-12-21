Pelicans News Around the Web (12-21-2020)

Van Gundy: Pelicans' rotation could go 8 or 9 deep to begin season

For the second-straight year, the New Orleans Pelicans are opening the regular season against the Toronto Raptors on the road.

The New Orleans Pelicans finished off a two-year roster overhaul this offseason by trading away Jrue Holiday and bringing in Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe in the transaction. While bringing in fresh faces to the starting lineup, the move fully committed the Pelicans to their young core.