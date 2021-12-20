Pelicans News Around the Web (12-20-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans game at Philadelphia postponed

The New Orleans Pelicans' game at the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Dec. 19 has been postponed by the NBA because of Philadelphia players and staff members entering the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, the NBA announced in a news release Sunday.

Pelicans game against 76ers postponed as Andre Drummond, others placed in NBA's health and safety protocols

The New Orleans Pelicans flew to Philadelphia on Saturday. On Sunday, they will return home without ever playing a game.

Scott Kushner: NBA's predictability has been upended by COVID wave, protocols

The NBA is reliably predictable.

Philadelphia 76ers' lineup issues lead to postponement vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers' struggles to find eight available players have led to Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans being postponed.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on conference foe New Orleans

Portland Trail Blazers (13-18, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (10-21, 14th in the Western Conference)

NBA Power Rankings, Week 10: Where every team stands ahead of Christmas Day matchups

Stephen Curry took center stage to start the week as he continued his pursuit of Ray Allen's 3-point record. Curry hit six 3s on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers to pull within two shots of the top spot, then quickly hit two 3s in the first quarter of Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks, bringing the crowd at Madison Square Garden to its feet.

Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans guard depth tested with Tomas Satoransky out vs. 76ers

Stephen Curry took center stage to start the week as he continued his pursuit of Ray Allen's 3-point record. Curry hit six 3s on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers to pull within two shots of the top spot, then quickly hit two 3s in the first quarter of Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks, bringing the crowd at Madison Square Garden to its feet.