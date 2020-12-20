Pelicans News Around the Web (12-20-2020)
Pelicans waive four
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived guards Rawle Alkins and Tony Carr, forward Jarrod Uthoff and center Ike Anigbogu.See More»
Pelicans pleased to see aggressiveness from Eric Bledsoe, Lonzo Ball
Whether it was the early portion of Eric Bledsoe’s unofficial debut for New Orleans on Friday, or what Lonzo Ball has been told repeatedly by a veteran teammate, that’s a commonly delivered message to the Pelicans’ starting backcourt, with the regular season quickly approaching.See More»
The Won't Bow Down era enters Phase 2: Our Pelicans crew gives season predictions
The New Orleans Pelicans are back, and this season the front office has constructed a team it hopes can have an edge.See More»
NEXT UP: