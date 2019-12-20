Pelicans News Around the Web (12-20-2019)

Pelicans injury report reduced to two players for Friday's Golden State game

After a few key Pelicans such as JJ Redick and Lonzo Ball have spent time on the injury list recently, the team's injury list Thursday includes neither of those guards, with only longer-term injured players Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) still officially on the report. Williamson has been sidelined since preseason, while Miller sustained his injury during the offseason.

In 3 years, Jaxson Hayes has gone from high school backup to NBA rotation piece

In the first AAU game of his career, Jaxson Hayes had to go up against the player who was perhaps the greatest dunker ever at the high school level. By the summer of 2017, Zion Williamson had already become nationally known for leaping around, over and through opponents.

Jrue Holiday becomes New Orleans all-time leader in three-pointers made

MINNEAPOLIS – A two-time All-NBA defender and attacking guard who’s averaged at least 15 points per game for eight consecutive seasons, Jrue Holiday doesn’t view himself as a three-point shooting specialist whatsoever. Which explains why – when the 29-year-old was recently informed that he was about to break New Orleans’ career franchise record for three-pointers made – Holiday’s first reaction was that of surprise.