Pelicans News Around the Web (12-2-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 139, Pelicans 107

The teams that passed on picking Luka Doncic during the 2018 NBA Draft have varying levels of regret for the decision, but they aren’t the only clubs wishing that June night had gone differently. The four Southwest Division clubs outside Dallas now have to try to slow down the All-Star guard four times per season. Doncic and the Mavericks were red-hot Wednesday virtually all game, creating an early cushion and rolling to a second double-digit win over the Pelicans this season. The squads will face each other again on Friday in Texas.

Pelicans shootaround update: Three-point barrage at Clippers part of Jonas Valanciunas’ offensive transformation

Early in his NBA career, Jonas Valanciunas was often so passive offensively that opponents did not view him as a much of a scoring threat.

New Orleans Pelicans backup center Willy Hernangomez is well aware of what Luka Doncic is capable of.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Luka Doncic scored 18 of his team-high 28 points in the first quarter and dished out 14 assists in 27 minutes to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 139-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Willy Hernangómez and the confidence of New Orleans Pelicans: great performance as a substitute

The Madrid center is confirmed as the second center of Willie Green's rotation behind Jonas Valanciunas. In the 6 games he has been in, WIlly Hernangómez adds positive for the New Orleans Pelicans that are moving away from the Playoffs positions.