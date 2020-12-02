Pelicans News Around the Web (12-2-2020)

Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams enthusiastic about talented roster they’re joining in New Orleans

Eric Bledsoe has been an opponent of Steven Adams for the past seven NBA seasons, but now he’s a teammate, with both players joining the New Orleans Pelicans in a multi-team trade last month. Bledsoe is quite certain he’ll enjoy competing with Adams much more than against him, particularly since it means no longer running into brick wall-type picks set by the 6-foot-11, 265-pound, former Oklahoma City center.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 1, 2020

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer catch up with ESPN’s Andrew Lopez to discuss yesterday’s press conference and Eric Bledsoe/Steven Adams.

Did Zion put in the offseason work? 7 Pelicans storylines as camp begins

There’s been a lot of speculation about the New Orleans Pelicans‘ new look like in 2020-21 with so many new faces littered throughout the organization.

Kushner: Addition of Steven Adams all about leadership, toughness

When we last saw the New Orleans Pelicans, it was a listless and lethargic experience.

Steven Adams excited to 'see where this could potentially go' with Pelicans

There is a switch Steven Adams flips when he steps off the basketball court. Executive vice president David Griffin alluded it to it Monday.

‘Not like I died or anything’: Pelicans center Steven Adams tells us if he misses his Thunder teammates

Acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans in a 4-team trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Bucks, Adams is set to line up with Zion Williamson as a starter.

Pelicans re-sign Sindarius Thornwell

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed guard Sindarius Thornwell. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.