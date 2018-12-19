Pelicans News Around the Web (12-19-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks: How to watch, live stream and lineups
The New Orleans Pelicans figure to be without power forwards Nikola Mirotić and Julius Randle when the team travels to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Wednesday night.Read More»
Pelicans preparing to play Bucks without Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle
When the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, the team will have to use more small ball than they have the entire season.Read More»
Pelicans Road Trip Preview 12-18-18
Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the Pelicans road match up with a hot Milwaukee Bucks team.Watch Here»
Injuries to Randle, Mirotic to challenge Pelicans' bench
The New Orleans Pelicans depth is about to be tested.Read More»
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 19, 2018
New Orleans (15-16) faces a formidable challenge Wednesday, visiting Milwaukee (20-9) at 7 p.m. in the new Fiserv Forum.Read More»