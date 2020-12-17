Pelicans News Around the Web (12-17-2020)

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram demonstrate initial improvement in targeted areas

After Zion Williamson drained his fourth consecutive foul shot Monday, Miami’s TV broadcast inadvertently captured New Orleans assistant coach Fred Vinson receiving a brief, subtle, congratulatory fist bump on the sideline. Apparently, Vinson has been working with Williamson on his free throws, to try to help the 20-year-old forward improve upon the 64 percent he shot as a rookie.

'If he plays at that level, that will be huge for us': Pelicans' Lonzo Ball a crucial swing player

Two dribbles were all Lonzo Ball needed to zoom from behind halfcourt to the rim.

Gayle Benson pays off hundreds of Walmart layaway orders at 3 Louisiana, Alabama stores

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is spreading the holiday cheer after she paid off hundreds of layaway orders at three different Walmarts in the South.

Story of Stan Van Gundy | Part 2: Proven system

With his Orlando squad up 30 points in the second half of a game over the Nets in the early 2010s, Jameer Nelson seemed to get a bit lax defensively vs. Deron Williams, allowing Williams to drain three straight three-pointers. As Nelson walked to the sideline during a timeout, he received an earful from the Magic’s head coach, Stan Van Gundy.