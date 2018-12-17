Pelicans News Around the Web (12-17-2018)
Postgame wrap: Heat 102, Pelicans 96
New Orleans has been a top-five offensive team and top-five rebounding squad for the bulk of the 2018-19 regular season, but fared poorly in both of those areas Sunday, resulting in a home defeat to Miami.Read More»
New Orleans Pelicans can’t find offensive rhythm in loss to Miami
The Pelicans couldn’t seem to find any offensive rhythm, and the bench struggled to get going throughout the night as the Pelicans fell to the Miami Heat, 102-96.Read More»
Up-and-down Pelicans fall to Heat in 102-96 loss Sunday night in New Orleans
The New Orleans Pelicans remained consistently inconsistent.Read More»
Pelicans recall Kenrich Williams from Texas Legends
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled rookie forward Kenrich Williams from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League.Read More»