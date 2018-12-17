Pelicans News Around the Web (12-17-2018)

Postgame wrap: Heat 102, Pelicans 96

New Orleans has been a top-five offensive team and top-five rebounding squad for the bulk of the 2018-19 regular season, but fared poorly in both of those areas Sunday, resulting in a home defeat to Miami.

Pelicans recall Kenrich Williams from Texas Legends

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled rookie forward Kenrich Williams from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League.