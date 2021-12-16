Posted: Dec 16, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (12-16-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Thunder 110

Just when you thought New Orleans was about to go to overtime in excruciating fashion, Devonte’ Graham saved the day – from 64 feet away.

New Orleans Pelicans' Devonte' Graham hits 61-foot shot at buzzer to beat Thunder

As Devonte' Graham sat in the New Orleans Pelicans' locker room after Wednesday night's game, an Oklahoma City Thunder staffer walked in with a gift: the game ball from Graham's wild buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Graham's 61-footer at the buzzer leads Pelicans past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Devonte' Graham's 61-foot heave at the buzzer gave the New Orleans Pelicans a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks (19-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-21, 14th in the Western Conference)

Devonte' Graham's buzzer beater lifts Pelicans to miracle win over Thunder; see video

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is cousins with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he has described their bond as twin-like.

Vegas, baby: Devonte' Graham hits the NBA's longest game-winning shot in 25 years

The New Orleans Pelicans have a designated play for end-of-game situations when they have to inbound the ball under their own basket.

Devonte’ Graham’s 61-foot buzzer-beater helps Pelicans steal win in OKC: ‘I just let it fly’

OKLAHOMA CITY — Once Devonte’ Graham was ready to storm off the Paycom Center court Wednesday night, no one was going to stop him.

