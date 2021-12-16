Pelicans News Around the Web (12-16-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Thunder 110

Just when you thought New Orleans was about to go to overtime in excruciating fashion, Devonte’ Graham saved the day – from 64 feet away.

As Devonte' Graham sat in the New Orleans Pelicans' locker room after Wednesday night's game, an Oklahoma City Thunder staffer walked in with a gift: the game ball from Graham's wild buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is cousins with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he has described their bond as twin-like.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a designated play for end-of-game situations when they have to inbound the ball under their own basket.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Once Devonte’ Graham was ready to storm off the Paycom Center court Wednesday night, no one was going to stop him.