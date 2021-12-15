Pelicans News Around the Web (12-15-2021)

Five Pelicans listed as out for Wednesday’s game at OKC

A total of five New Orleans players are officially listed as out on the team’s official injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game at Oklahoma City (7 p.m.). One member of that quintet, guard Jose Alvarado, won’t play for the Pelicans tomorrow night vs. the Thunder not because of injury, but as a result of currently being assigned to the G League’s Birmingham Squadron as a two-way player.

New Orleans Pelicans recall Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III from Birmingham Squadron

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled center Jaxson Hayes and forward Trey Murphy III from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Preview: Thunder vs. Pelicans - 12/15

Following its matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder had two days between contests to reset and refocus before its next challenge against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wednesday’s match marks the second meeting between the Thunder and the Pelicans this season as OKC escaped the Big Easy with a win back in November.

How a conversation with Willie Green about 'playing faster' helped Brandon Ingram find his rhythm

On his first basket of Sunday’s game, Brandon Ingram caught the ball on the left side of the floor and immediately swerved toward the basket.

Best player. Future stars. Best coach. Retired NBA players poll results are in: On Steph, Giannis, LeBron, the rules and more

Former NBA players are experts about the game of basketball. There’s no one better to ask about how the sport has changed than the people who have actually lived it.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Nickeil Alexander-Walker hungry for win against cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

It’s clear from listening to New Orleans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker that his relationship with Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – his first cousin – is exceptionally supportive. Alexander-Walker likens Gilgeous-Alexander to a “twin brother” and always wants the best for the Thunder’s leading scorer.