Pelicans News Around the Web (12-14-2020)

Eric Bledsoe, Lonzo Ball looking forward to teaming up in Pelicans backcourt

One member of the duo is a 6-foot-1, 214-pound bulldog, built like an NFL running back and capable of harassing opposing ballhandlers all over the floor. The other is 6-6, 190, known for using his anticipation and long arms to pick off passes and unsettle offenses.

'He's an absolutely vital part': Pelicans' Josh Hart in line for big minutes this season

As a senior in college, Josh Hart led Villanova in rebounding even though he was the Wildcats’ seventh-tallest player.

Four striking ways 2021 Pelicans will look different under Stan Van Gundy

It’s a new season with new expectations for the New Orleans Pelicans, but they’re still in search of a solution to the same problem that’s been plaguing them for years:

Hollinger: 2020-21 Pelicans preview, lineup, predictions and Zion’s health

It was an exhilarating disappointment. At times in the second half of the season, the combination of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday and the league’s second-fastest pace looked like a wave of talent about to wash over the league.

Back again: The 2020-21 New Orleans Pelicans season preview, starring Zion Williamson and a new game plan

We didn't get as much Zion Williamson as we wanted last season, but those first 19 games were something. He made his debut in January, after the New Orleans Pelicans had turned their season around, and, instantly, they hit another gear.

Brandon Ingram ready to fire more threes in 2020-21, after a major jump last season

En route to his first NBA All-Star selection, Brandon Ingram more than tripled how frequently he shot three-pointers, going from 1.8 attempts per game in 2018-19, to 6.2 in his debut season with New Orleans. By the sounds of it, the 23-year-old forward still may have another level to reach this winter in terms or prolific firing from beyond the arc.

Zion Williamson pleased to be back on court in Pelicans training camp scrimmages

There was no social media or TV cameras to document it, no fans in the bleachers watching, but one of Zion Williamson’s favorite basketball moments from this winter may have already occurred, when he and his New Orleans teammates were able to scrimmage 5-on-5 in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Zion Williamson: Last year, 'my body wasn't able to do certain things'

In college, Zion Williamson was a constant threat to come out of nowhere and swat a shot into the fifth row. But in his first year as a pro, he often looked stuck in quicksand.