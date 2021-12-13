Pelicans News Around the Web (12-13-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Spurs 112, Pelicans 97

The names have changed from the recent glory days of San Antonio’s franchise, with Duncan, Parker and Ginobili giving way to DeRozan and Aldridge, who’ve given way to Murray, Johnson and White. For New Orleans, the silver and black still present a major obstacle in the Southwest Division.

Brandon Ingram receives little help as Pelicans get rocked by Spurs in fourth quarter

Late in the third quarter, Brandon Ingram whizzed a pass from where he was standing on the 3-point arc toward the basket.

The Pelicans remade their backcourt last summer, but their guard play this season has been as inconsistent as ever

SAN ANTONIO — Despite the Pelicans having an explosive offense most of last season, there was always a sense of frustration with their polarizing backcourt and what it lacked.

Poeltl's double-double helps Spurs defeat Pelicans, 112-97

SAN ANTONIO -- — Jakob Poeltl had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick White added 24 points, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 on Sunday night.

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay on top, Bucks are now ‘contenders’ and what net ratings say about all 30 teams

One thing that is always so interesting to me when doing these Power Rankings every week is the net rating attached to these teams. Net rating is a very important statistic over the course of a full season. It’s typically an indicator of what’s to come for a team. A positive net rating means you’re more likely to win games than lose them, so even a bad record with a positive net rating in the first half of the season can often show you a team will eventually start winning games. An example of the opposite (solid record with a negative net rating) is the Oklahoma City Thunder of last season. They won a surprising number of games early on, but their net rating was often a sign of losses to come.

NBA Power Rankings, Week 9: Risers, fallers and 3-point nuggets for all 30 teams

As Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry continues his pursuit of Ray Allen's all-time 3-point record -- Curry is currently six behind the mark -- we're presenting our latest NBA Power Rankings with a focus on the deep ball.

Scott Kushner: Was Zion Williamson's setback the beginning of the end of his time in New Orleans?

