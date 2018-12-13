Pelicans News Around the Web (12-13-2018)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 118, Thunder 114

New Orleans had a depleted bench Wednesday and was facing the Western Conference’s best team record-wise, but behind a monster performance by Anthony Davis and 20-plus points by two other starters, the Pelicans picked up a key early-season victory.

In a game that featured 17 lead changes and 12 ties, the Pelicans took the lead early in the third quarter and held on throughout the fourth for a 118-114 victory over Oklahoma City, who entered the game with the best winning percentage in the Western Conference (.680).

Two nights after scoring 41 points in Boston against the NBA's second-best defense, Anthony Davis followed with 44 points against the league's top defense during the Pelicans' 118-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.