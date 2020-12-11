Pelicans News Around the Web (12-11-2020)

Pelicans to allow 800 fans inside Smoothie King Center for home opener, team says

Only a triple-digit number of New Orleans Pelicans fans will be allowed to attend the team’s home opener later this month.

Source: Pelicans hiring Gar Forman as special advisor

The New Orleans Pelicans are hiring longtime Chicago Bulls executive Gar Forman to serve as a special advisor, a source said.

Can Brandon Ingram fill the leadership void left by Jrue Holiday’s departure?

Brandon Ingram walks around the New Orleans Pelicans practice facility with a newfound air of confidence these days. As he should.

Kushner: Zion 'a lot more comfortable now,' knows it's all about winning

Despite achieving and surpassing his wildest dreams last year, there’s much more to be done. Beyond the No. 1 pick. Beyond the $100 million shoe deal. Beyond the scores of fans wearing his jersey.

Pelicans training camp takeaways: Zion Williamson has been 'overwhelming' downhill driver

Less than two minutes into his first preseason game, Zion Williamson showed how dangerous he could be when he caught the ball on the move.