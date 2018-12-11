Pelicans News Around the Web (12-11-2018)

Postgame wrap: Celtics 113, Pelicans 100

Boston may have been without household names Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward on Monday, but the Celtics still had plenty of players left over from last season’s conference finals team.

Anthony Davis, cheered wildly by the Boston fans in the TD Garden during player introductions, had a game-high 41 points but it wasn’t enough as Boston controlled the tempo throughout the night for a 113-100 victory over New Orleans.

With the Boston Celtics rolling out a depleted lineup Monday night at TD Garden, an opportunity was seemingly in the Pelicans’ palms to seize momentum from an Eastern Conference favorite that appears to finally be putting it all together.

The New Orleans Pelicans saw their seesaw season stay true to form Monday night, losing 113-100 to the Boston Celtics to fall two games out of a playoff spot in the jumbled-up Western Conference standings.