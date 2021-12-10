Pelicans News Around the Web (12-10-2021)

Pelicans have four players listed as out vs. Detroit

Just as New Orleans was welcoming a key member of its rotation back into the lineup Wednesday vs. Denver, it lost a separate player to a major injury. Josh Hart returned to the Pelicans to play in his first game in nine days, but Kira Lewis Jr. exited the matchup with the Nuggets due to injury. He was later determined to have a torn ACL in his right knee, as well as an MCL sprain.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Antonio Daniels

Webster’s Dictionary defines a turtleneck as “a high, close-fitting, turned-over collar on a garment, typically a shirt or sweater,” but for Bally Sports New Orleans TV analyst Antonio Daniels, the item has become a source of considerable enjoyment early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Based on records kept by the team’s local television affiliate, the Pelicans have won five times when the retired 13-year NBA veteran guard has worn a turtleneck while joining Joel Meyers on the broadcast, but just twice when Daniels does not.

New Orleans head coach Willie Green knows first-hand what it’s like to sustain a significant knee injury, having suffered a torn ACL in the summer of 2005, which sidelined him until April of his third NBA season.

