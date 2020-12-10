Posted: Dec 10, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (12-10-2020)

Will Guillory on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 9, 2020

Will Guillory of 'The Athletic' joins Jim Eichenhofer & Daniel Sallerson to talk about the start of Pelicans training camp, the NBA's new rules on resting players, Zion & Steven Adams, and much more.

New Orleans Pelicans seeking fan input for G-League team name

The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that they’ll solicit community input as they name the Pelicans new G League team that will be based in Birmingham, AL.

Pelicans working on creating more opportunities for Zion Williamson to drive, dish

More than three-fourths of Zion Williamson’s 210 baskets as a rookie were assisted, with the high-flying forward often catching alley oop passes from Lonzo Ball, or using his strength to anchor near the paint, receive an entry feed and go to work.

