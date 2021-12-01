Pelicans News Around the Web (12-1-2021)

No changes to New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Wednesday's game vs. Dallas Mavericks

There are no changes to the New Orleans Pelicans' Injury Report for Wednesday's home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brandon Ingram praises fellow starters Herb Jones, Josh Hart for their 'basketball IQ'

After the New Orleans Pelicans were humbled on their home floor by the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, coach Willie Green hinted changes were coming.

Win or lose, Brandon Ingram remains committed to his team and craft

The persistent losing has bothered Brandon Ingram. So have the injuries keeping both Zion Williamson sidelined and Ingram limited.

Will the return of 'Point Zion' stabilize the inconsistent New Orleans Pelicans?

There was an air of optimism around the New Orleans Pelicans franchise heading into the 2021-22 season: Zion Williamson was coming off of an All-Star season and Brandon Ingram was a year removed from an All-Star appearance.