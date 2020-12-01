Pelicans News Around the Web (12-1-2020)

New Orleans Pelicans re-sign Brandon Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed forward Brandon Ingram. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pelicans sign Wenyen Gabriel and Willy Hernangómez

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Wenyen (WHEN-yin) Gabriel and center Willy Hernangómez (hair-NAHN-gomez). Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

New Orleans Pelicans sign Kira Lewis Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr., who was selected in the first round (13th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pelicans’ primary offseason objective was to add grit, toughness, ‘ferocious competitors’

Less than a minute into the NBA’s revamped “Media Week” on Monday afternoon, David Griffin launched into what could serve as a refrain for the New Orleans Pelicans’ series of rapid-fire offseason roster transactions.

'You're not punking the New Orleans Pelicans': Pelicans want to establish gritty identity

The disappointment of the Pelicans’ dismal showing during the NBA restart lingered with executive vice president David Griffin long after his team was eliminated.

New Orleans Pelicans VP David Griffin: Once healthy, 'the real' Zion Williamson will show up

As the New Orleans Pelicans prepare for the upcoming season, all eyes will continue to be on last year's No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson. The superstar prospect was last seen sitting out three of the final four games in the bubble while his averages dipped in limited playing time.

Pelicans eager to see Zion Williamson play alongside Steven Adams

Pelicans’ Stan Van Gundy sends warning to NBA on Zion Williamson-Steven Adams frontcourt

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy is pumped to have a frontcourt led by Zion Williamson and Steven Adams.

Pros and cons of the Pelicans' plan to play Zion Williamson at small forward this season

David Griffin said people have 'unfairly' labeled Zion as a big when he has a 'position-less' nature to his game