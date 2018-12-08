Pelicans News Around the Web (12-08-2018)

Postgame wrap: Grizzlies 107, Pelicans 103

In NBA.com’s weekly power rankings column, New Orleans was chosen as the team to watch for Week 8, based on an intriguing three-game homestand against fellow Western Conference playoff contenders.

New Orleans Pelicans fall as Memphis uses late run to seize control

After a back-and-forth contest for most of the night, the New Orleans Pelicans looked like they finally seized control in the fourth quarter to put away the Memphis Grizzlies.

Alvin Gentry on Pelicans’ loss to Memphis: ‘You’ve got to finish games’

Things were looking rosy for the New Orleans Pelicans with 5:18 to go in Friday night’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Pelicans blow late lead to Grizzlies as bench contributes little

Riding the hot hand, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry stuck with Julius Randle in the starting lineup on Friday night even though Nikola Mirotic was healthy.