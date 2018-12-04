Pelicans News Around the Web (12-04-2018)

Postgame wrap: Clippers 129, Pelicans 126

New Orleans rallied all the way back from an 18-point deficit Monday to take a modest fourth-quarter lead, but Los Angeles answered in the final minutes, holding on for a narrow road victory in the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans Pelicans fall short at the buzzer in loss to Clippers

Prior to the game, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry called Lou Williams one of the best scorers in the NBA.

Momentum shift in final minutes leads to New Orleans Pelicans’ defeat

The New Orleans Pelicans had just taken a four-point lead and it seemed like they were going to complete a comeback after being down double digits.

Julius Randle's career-high 37 points not enough for Pelicans in loss to Clippers

Despite cooling down a red-hot Western Conference leader and making a furious third-quarter run, the New Orleans Pelicans dropped a tight home contest to the Los Angeles Clippers, 129-126, Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans Pelicans comeback bid falls short and Los Angeles Clippers survive, 129-126

Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday combined for 69 points, but it wasn’t enough.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-3-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Pelicans Postgame: Julius Randle 12-3-18

Julius Randle talks about his career night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Pelicans' Julius Randle: Explodes for 37 points Monday vs. Clippers

Randle finished with 37 points (15-24 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Clippers.

Pelicans Postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-3-18

Jrue Holiday talks about the Pelicans' close loss to the best team in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jrue Holiday with 14 Assists vs. Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry's suit game on point in tribute

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry on Monday (Dec. 3) against the Los Angeles Clippers joined a number of NBA coaches, players and reporters paying tribute to late TNT broadcaster Craig Sager to support the V Foundation's cancer research efforts.