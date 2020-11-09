Pelicans News Around the Web (11-9-2020)

Al Stall Jr. on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 6, 2020

Todd Graffagnini chats with Al Stall Jr., trainer of Tom's d'Etat, ahead of the 2020 Breeders' Cup on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Five-minute draft guide: Rebounders

Aside from perhaps foul shooting, many basketball scouts believe the skill that most translates from college to the NBA is rebounding. In other words, an excellent rebounder against NCAA competition generally will perform well on the glass vs. professionals.

Pelicans hoping to allow select fans inside Smoothie King Center when NBA season begins

On March 6, Brandon Ingram was ice cold until he finally got a pair of jumpers to go late in the fourth quarter.

Sources: Pelicans parting ways with assistant coach Jamelle McMillan

The New Orleans Pelicans are parting ways with assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, sources told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Pelicans Draft Board: Ranking the 5 wings that might be available at No. 13

With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, teams around the league are working daily to map out every scenario they may face.