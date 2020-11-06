Pelicans News Around the Web (11-6-2020)

Five-minute draft guide: Playmakers

Is there a more talented position in any sport than NBA point guard? For example, on The Athletic’s recently-released best NBA players list, 10 of the top 37 pros are floor generals, a group that includes Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Jamal Murray, Kemba Walker, Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant, Russell Westbrook and Trae Young.

2020 Draft Preview - Chris Fedor and Mike Conti on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 5, 2020

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer continue their 2020 NBA Draft preview with Chris Fedor, Cavaliers Reporter for Cleveland.com, and Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network. The Cleveland Cavaliers are slotted to pick at No. 5 and the Hawks have No. 6. Hear insight on what these teams might do with their pick in today's episode.

David Griffin, Stan Van Gundy discuss areas of needed improvement in call with Pelicans season ticket holders

Since the day he took over as New Orleans’ top basketball executive in April 2019, David Griffin has made it clear that turning the Pelicans into a sustained, long-term winner is a primary goal.

NBA on track to begin season Dec. 22; what that means for Pelicans ahead of crucial offseason

The NBA is on track to return before 2020 is through.

NBA start date tentatively set: Details from NBPA’s call with players

The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday night to tentatively approve the NBA’s proposal to start the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelicans bringing back assistant coach Fred Vinson for new coach Stan Van Gundy's staff

Stan Van Gundy’s coaching staff continues to take shape. The New Orleans Pelicans are bringing back assistant coach Fred Vinson to work under Van Gundy, a source confirmed Thursday.