Pelicans News Around the Web (11-30-2021)

NBA fans scanning the league’s three-point leaders Monday morning probably did a double-take when they saw Jonas Valanciunas’ name near the top of the list. The crowd at Staples Center might have reacted similarly Monday night, when the burly center went an absurd 7/7 from beyond the arc in the first half, racking up 29 points.

New Orleans’ defense has been so vastly improved lately that even after Utah piled up 127 points and shot an absurd 20/35 from three-point range Saturday, the Pelicans still have a top-five ‘D’ over the past 10 days. That recent turnaround began Nov. 19, when New Orleans played by far its best defensive game of 2021-22, limiting the Clippers to 81 points, including just 26 in the second half.

LOS ANGELES -- — Jonas Valančiūnas scored 29 of his career-high 39 points in a spectacular first half, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this month, 123-104 on Monday night.

Jonas Valanciunas wasn't exactly a marksman when he entered the NBA in 2012. In fact, in his first five seasons in the league, he went 1-of-4 from 3-point range.

A day after they were undone by the greatest shooter in NBA history, the Clippers’ attempts to get back on track Monday were thwarted by an even more dangerous offensive weapon.

