Pelicans News Around the Web (11-30-2020)
Pelicans announce 2020 preseason schedule
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s 2020 preseason schedule. New Orleans will open preseason play with a road contest against the Miami Heat before playing its only home preseason game at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Dec. 18 against the Milwaukee Bucks.See More»
Jrue Holiday could make Smoothie King Center return soon in Pelicans' home preseason game
The New Orleans Pelicans will play two preseason games in the lead-up to their 2020-21 campaign.See More»
Shopping App Ibotta Becomes Pelicans New Jersey Patch Sponsor
Shopping frequency/loyalty app Ibotta will be the new uniform patch sponsor for the Pelicans when the NBA season tips off Dec. 22. Ibotta replaces McCormick’s Zatarain’s spice brand, which had the Pelicans’ patch rights since the 2017-2018 season.See More»
How much will spacing concerns hurt the new-look Pelicans this year? Mailbag
It’s time to jump back into the mailbag.See More»
'He's really a sponge': Pelicans' rookie Kira Lewis Jr. is a student of the game
In the early portion of his sophomore season at Alabama, Kira Lewis Jr. was getting his shot blocked frequently.See More»
