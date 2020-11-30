Pelicans News Around the Web (11-30-2020)

Pelicans announce 2020 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s 2020 preseason schedule. New Orleans will open preseason play with a road contest against the Miami Heat before playing its only home preseason game at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Dec. 18 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The New Orleans Pelicans will play two preseason games in the lead-up to their 2020-21 campaign.

Shopping App Ibotta Becomes Pelicans New Jersey Patch Sponsor

Shopping frequency/loyalty app Ibotta will be the new uniform patch sponsor for the Pelicans when the NBA season tips off Dec. 22. Ibotta replaces McCormick’s Zatarain’s spice brand, which had the Pelicans’ patch rights since the 2017-2018 season.

It’s time to jump back into the mailbag.

In the early portion of his sophomore season at Alabama, Kira Lewis Jr. was getting his shot blocked frequently.