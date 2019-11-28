Pelicans News Around the Web (11-28-2019)

Postgame wrap: Lakers 114, Pelicans 110

New Orleans led for much of Wednesday’s game in the return of former franchise player Anthony Davis to the Crescent City, but couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter, losing in a hard-fought Western Conference matchup. After trailing by as many as 16 points, Los Angeles held a 60-46 second-half advantage and continued its series of tight victories on a road trip against West foes.

Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis have remained friends since the trade that separated them after six seasons together. This week, Holiday said he had no hard feelings about Davis forcing his way out of New Orleans. Holiday meant it, too. The two trained together last summer and still talk regularly.

Slowing down LeBron James or Anthony Davis is among the most unenviable tasks in basketball. One, even in year 17, is a battering ram inside, proficient marksman and perhaps the league’s best passer. The other, smack dab in his prime, is far too smooth and athletic for a big man with a 7-foot-6 wingspan.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans almost painted a perfect picture in the most emotionally-charged game in franchise history on Wednesday night.

NEW ORLEANS -- Anthony Davis shrugged off a constant cascade of boos and reminded a packed crowd exactly what it lost when the six-time All-Star's trade request was finally fulfilled.

NEW ORLEANS -- As the lights dimmed in the Smoothie King Center for the national anthem and a calm came over the crowd, one Pelicans fan let Anthony Davis know exactly what he thought about his return to the city he once called home.

How a pair of Pelicans rookies capitalized on their opportunity

It was going to be the shining moment in Carmelo Anthony's return to the NBA. Just 15 minutes into his debut with the Portland Trail Blazers, the 10-time All-Star rose up for an epic posterizing slam. There was just one problem, and his name was Jaxson Hayes.

