Pelicans News Around the Web (11-28-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans host Washington Wizards: How to watch, live steam and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards will wrap up their season series on Wednesday night just four days after the teams played in Washington.

Alvin Gentry on New Orleans Pelicans: ‘We have to get our identity back’

One week ago, the New Orleans Pelicans looked like they had things figured out. They were coming off a three-game winning streak and were sitting at 10-7 in the Western Conference.

Kushner: As Elfrid Payton waits, the Pelicans search for ways to handle the point

These days, Elfrid Payton enters the Smoothie King Center with a garment bag draped over his shoulder.

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 11-27-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following practice Tuesday.

Pelicans Practice: Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday 11-27-18

Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday tag team their interview with the media today after practice.

NBA Superlatives: Pelicans forward Wesley Johnson

On one of the younger teams in the NBA, Wesley Johnson, 31, is the oldest and one of the most experienced members of the New Orleans Pelicans, now in his ninth professional season.