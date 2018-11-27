Pelicans News Around the Web (11-27-2018)

Postgame wrap: Celtics 124, Pelicans 107

Boston and New Orleans entered Monday’s matchup sporting identical records, with similar hopes that a sluggish first month-plus of the regular season will soon turn into positive momentum.

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics

The New Orleans Pelicans put up a fight up fell to the Boston Celtics 124-107 in the Smoothie King Center on Monday, Nov. 26.

Turnovers prove costly as New Orleans Pelicans fall to Boston Celtics

The tone for the New Orleans Pelicans was set in the first 3:19 of Monday night’s (Nov. 26) contest against the Boston Celtics. In those opening minutes, the Pelicans missed all four field goal attempts and had four turnovers.

Alvin Gentry laments miscues as Pelicans fall below .500

For New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, Monday night’s (Nov. 26) 124-107 loss to the Boston Celtics came down to three simple stats.

Photos: New Orleans Pelicans rally, but fall to Boston Celtics for fourth straight loss

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the visiting Boston Celtics 124-107 Monday night for their fourth straight loss. Scroll below for some of the best images from the game

Pelicans turn ball over early and often to Celtics, can't recover as losing streak continues

Not the return of the team’s franchise player, not Nikola Mirotic’s sharp-shooting second quarter, not even a 27-point, 16-rebound performance from said franchise player — Anthony Davis — could mask the New Orleans Pelicans’ slow, sluggish start at home against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-26-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the Pelicans lost to the Boston Celtics 124-107 at the Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans recall Kenrich Williams from Westchester Knicks

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled rookie forward Kenrich Williams from the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Back with Pelicans

Williams was recalled from the G League on Monday.

Jrue Holiday’s job is to do everything for the Pelicans, and he absolutely relishes it

After shootaround at Baruch College, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry spelled out Jrue Holiday's positive attributes: He plays at his own pace.

New Orleans Pelicans biggest priority is to find help for Jrue Holiday at point guard

There is no single player on the New Orleans Pelicans who has been asked to do more this season than Jrue Holiday.