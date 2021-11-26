Pelicans News Around the Web (11-26-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans rule out three players for Friday's game at Utah

Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and guard Didi Louzada (league suspension) were listed as out on the Injury Report for Friday's game at the Utah Jazz (8 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM).

Scott Kushner: Jaxson Hayes was given minutes. Willy Hernangomez earned his.

Minutes earned mean more than minutes given.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Herbert Jones

A month into his NBA career, New Orleans forward Herbert Jones has already made strides at the offensive end of the floor, showing increased confidence and ability to sink three-point shots (his 3/4 game vs. Memphis was a key aspect of the Pelicans’ first home win). In this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A presented by Ibotta, the 23-year-old University of Alabama product explains his focus on continuing to add pieces to his scoring arsenal: