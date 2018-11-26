Pelicans News Around the Web (11-26-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans are heading back to the friendly confines of the Smoothie King Center as they look to snap a three-game losing streak.

The New Orleans Pelicans (10-10) face the Boston Celtics (10-10) on Monday at 7:00 PM CT.

Is Julius Randle's warm-up routine making him Pelicans' stellar sixth man?

Randle’s physical, bruising style and ability to score in isolation grabs attention.

Julius Randle explodes for 29 points against the Wizards

Julius Randle scored 29 points on 63 percent shooting from the field on Saturday. Randle added 15 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 39 minutes of floor time.