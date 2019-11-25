Pelicans News Around the Web (11-25-2019)

Postgame wrap: Clippers 134, Pelicans 109

LOS ANGELES – During a recent three-game stretch, New Orleans showed tangible defensive improvement, holding every opponent under 110 points. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, that wasn’t the case on this week’s road trip to the Mountain and Pacific time zones. The Clippers made it three straight New Orleans opponents to top the 120-point mark Sunday, racking up exactly 100 points through three quarters and rolling to a win at Staples Center.

Pelicans sputter out in L.A. in final leg of road trip

The New Orleans Pelicans had reason to feel good heading into the weekend. They were riding a three-game winning streak, their longest of the season, going into a back to back in Utah and Los Angeles. But the last 48 hours have been a stark reminder of just how far there is to go against the top teams in the Western Conference.

Josh Hart: Made calls to Lakers players, staff after derisive remarks

LOS ANGELES -- New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart said he called some of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammates and front-office staffers to clear up the negative comments he made about the organization on his podcast and on social media in September.