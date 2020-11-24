Pelicans News Around the Web (11-24-2020)

Pelicans adding Sindarius Thornwell and Wenyen Gabriel, source confirms

With training camp less than two weeks away, the New Orleans Pelicans’ roster is nearly complete. On Monday, the team signed Sindarius Thornwell and Wenyen Gabriel to minimum deals, a team source confirmed.

Quick Change's David Maas, popular NBA halftime performer, dies due to coronavirus complications

David Maas, half of the David and Dania Quick Change duo that often performed during NBA halftime shows, has died due to coronavirus complications.