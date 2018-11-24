Pelicans News Around the Web (11-24-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans stumble in fourth, fall to New York Knicks

It looked like it was going to be another dominant performance for Anthony Davis inside Madison Square Garden.

Pelicans' road woes continue in 114-109 loss to New York Knicks

The road woes continue for the Pelicans. But the result was secondary to the health of their all-star center.

Postgame wrap: Knicks 114, Pelicans 109

New Orleans built a nine-point fourth-quarter lead but couldn’t hold on to it.

Anthony Davis (33 points) Highlights vs. New York Knicks

Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 11-23-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks to the media following the Pelicans 114-109 loss to the Knicks.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 11-23-18

Nikola Mirotic talks to the media after a tough loss to the Knicks.

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 22 points Friday

Holiday managed 22 points (10-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 114-109 loss to the Knicks.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: How to watch, live stream and lineups

It’s a quick turnaround for the New Orleans Pelicans as they look to snap a two-game losing streak in Washington D.C.