Pelicans News Around the Web (11-23-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 110, Pelicans 96

New Orleans’ starting lineup and rotation had a new look Monday, with Willy Hernangomez taking over the backup center role and Garrett Temple moving into the starting lineup. Although Hernangomez produced positive results in his first major action of the season, the Pelicans couldn’t overcome a subpar shooting night overall and too many turnovers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves play swarming defense.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their winning streak to four with a 110-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Pelicans shootaround update: Kira Lewis Jr. coming off productive weekend

New Orleans’ point guard position was in flux this weekend, because after appearing in each of the season’s first 16 games, starter Devonte’ Graham (left foot soreness) was sidelined vs. the Clippers and Indiana. Graham is listed as questionable for Monday’s home contest vs. Minnesota, meaning there again may be ample opportunity for Tomas Satoransky and second-year pro Kira Lewis Jr., who split PG playing time nearly evenly in the back-to-back.

