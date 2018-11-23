Pelicans News Around the Web (11-23-2018)

NBA Preview: Pelicans look to Knicks for another bounce back performance in standings

Anthony Davis should be eager to atone for subpar 12-point performance in close loss to 76ers.

New Orleans Pelicans forward-center Anthony Davis dropped a rare 5x5 game — at least a total of five in five categories (points, rebounds, assist, steals, blocks) in New Orleans’ 121-120 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The New Orleans Pelicans are assigning rookie forward Kenrich Williams to the G-League using the NBA’s flexible assignment system, the team announced on Thursday (Nov. 22).

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned rookie forward Kenrich Williams to the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League, pursuant to the flexible assignment system.