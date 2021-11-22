Pelicans News Around the Web (11-22-2021)

Scott Kushner: Pelicans can still reach the playoffs if they manage to stay afloat in Zion's absence

Do the New Orleans Pelicans have enough to hang on?

Preview: Wolves at Pelicans

Winners of three straight games, the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9) visit New Orleans for a matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) on Monday night at Smoothie King Center.

Off the Court 2021-22: Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez

Basketball is most certainly a family endeavor for New Orleans center Willy Hernangomez, whose parents both hooped and whose brother is also an NBA player (Juan is a Boston Celtics forward). When it came time to select his uniform number, both his first and second choices were tied directly to Willy’s mother and father; he ended up with the digit his dad wore as a player, because his mom’s was already taken by a teammate. The 27-year-old discussed his family and other topics with Pelicans.com: